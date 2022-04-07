Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

BANC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.06). Banc of California had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Banc of California’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $249,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 6,012.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,356,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,003 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 3,452,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,790,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,271 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,166,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,351,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

