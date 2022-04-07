Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Price Target Raised to €4.20

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from €4.00 ($4.40) to €4.20 ($4.62) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.30 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a €5.00 ($5.49) price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.78) to €4.40 ($4.84) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.87.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $3.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $4.38.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 9.00%. Analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0571 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is 7.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 123.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 11.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 59.9% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 85,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 171,121 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

