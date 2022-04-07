Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,045 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 800,016.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,159 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,970 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,486 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 28.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $39.70 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $320.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average of $44.98.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.66.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

