Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Bank of Queensland stock opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. Bank of Queensland has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.03.
Bank of Queensland Company Profile (Get Rating)
