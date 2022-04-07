Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Bank of Queensland stock opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. Bank of Queensland has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.03.

Get Bank of Queensland alerts:

Bank of Queensland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Queensland Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services to the community. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers retail banking solutions to customers managed through its owner managed and corporate branch network, direct channels, third party intermediaries, virgin money distribution channels, and ME Bank.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.