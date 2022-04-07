Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Shares of BSVN opened at $23.17 on Monday. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $210.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.73.

Bank7 ( NASDAQ:BSVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Bank7 had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

In other news, COO John T. Phillips sold 3,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $90,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 2,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $57,733.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bank7 by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Bank7 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,228,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bank7 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank7 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank7 by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

About Bank7 (Get Rating)

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

