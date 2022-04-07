Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Trading Down 7%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) traded down 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.36. 4,995 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,629,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HSBC cut their price target on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baozun from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baozun in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baozun currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $579.07 million, a PE ratio of -17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.10. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Baozun’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Baozun by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Baozun by 322.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Baozun by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. 53.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

