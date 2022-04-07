Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Trading Down 7%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) traded down 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.36. 4,995 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,629,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HSBC cut their price target on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baozun from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baozun in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baozun currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.55.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $579.07 million, a PE ratio of -17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Baozun by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Baozun by 322.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Baozun by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. 53.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.
