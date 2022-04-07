Barclays Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 34 Price Target

Barclays set a CHF 34 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 42 price objective on ABB in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 30 price objective on ABB in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 41 target price on ABB in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 target price on ABB in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 target price on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 33.88.

ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

