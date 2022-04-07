Barclays Boosts Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Price Target to GBX 2,850

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 2,450 ($32.13) to GBX 2,850 ($37.38) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EDV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 1,830 ($24.00) to GBX 2,060 ($27.02) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.79) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,600 ($34.10) to GBX 2,500 ($32.79) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,316 ($17.26) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,245.20 ($29.45).

Shares of LON:EDV opened at GBX 1,898 ($24.89) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,874.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,782.56. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of GBX 1,505 ($19.74) and a one year high of GBX 2,160 ($28.33).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.95%.

