Barclays Cuts Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Price Target to SEK 350

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from SEK 382 to SEK 350 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an outperform rating and a SEK 350 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 365 to SEK 345 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 365 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $304.17.

Shares of ALFVY opened at $33.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89. Alfa Laval AB has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $44.34.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 15.35%. Equities analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

