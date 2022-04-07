Barclays Increases Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Price Target to €40.00

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHYGet Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from €37.50 ($41.21) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TLGHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Telenet Group from €43.50 ($47.80) to €43.00 ($47.25) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Telenet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Telenet Group from €44.00 ($48.35) to €40.00 ($43.96) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Telenet Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLGHY opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.15. Telenet Group has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $22.89.

Telenet Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

