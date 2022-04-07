Barclays Increases Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Price Target to €40.00

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from €37.50 ($41.21) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TLGHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Telenet Group from €43.50 ($47.80) to €43.00 ($47.25) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Telenet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Telenet Group from €44.00 ($48.35) to €40.00 ($43.96) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Telenet Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLGHY opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.15. Telenet Group has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $22.89.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

