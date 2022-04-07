Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

LON NRR opened at GBX 87 ($1.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £268.12 million and a P/E ratio of -2.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 87.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 84.74. NewRiver REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 108.60 ($1.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41.

In related news, insider Alastair Miller bought 32,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £29,838.90 ($39,132.98). Also, insider Will Hobman bought 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £19,987.20 ($26,212.72).

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

