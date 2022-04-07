Barclays Trims ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Target Price to SEK 320

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from SEK 330 to SEK 320 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ASAZY. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 305 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.67.

Shares of ASAZY stock opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.87.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

