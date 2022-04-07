Barclays Trims Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Target Price to $300.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LII. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lennox International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lennox International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lennox International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $315.29.

LII opened at $259.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.25 and a 200 day moving average of $293.46. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $243.92 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lennox International will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total value of $2,499,860.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $536,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,224 shares of company stock worth $3,817,670. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 36.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

