Barclays Trims Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Target Price to GBX 780

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 804 ($10.54) to GBX 780 ($10.23) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PNXGF. Berenberg Bank raised Phoenix Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Phoenix Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Investec raised Phoenix Group to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.43) to GBX 750 ($9.84) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 685 ($8.98) to GBX 650 ($8.52) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $722.50.

OTCMKTS PNXGF opened at $8.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75. Phoenix Group has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

