Barclays Trims Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Target Price to $180.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $237.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.55.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $139.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.58. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $136.62 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

In other news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

