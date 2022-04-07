Barclays Trims Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Target Price to $40.00

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus dropped their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Vontier from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vontier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $24.57 on Monday. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 117.63% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 4.12%.

In related news, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

