Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Basic-Fit from €42.00 ($46.15) to €43.00 ($47.25) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Basic-Fit currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get Basic-Fit alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSFFF opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. Basic-Fit has a 1-year low of $39.99 and a 1-year high of $57.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.79.

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs. As of March 9, 2022, it operated 223 clubs in the Netherlands, 207 clubs in Belgium, 10 clubs in Luxembourg, 578 clubs in France, and 63 clubs in Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Basic-Fit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic-Fit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.