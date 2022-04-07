BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of BCBP stock opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.52. BCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $19.20.

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $27.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 18.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

