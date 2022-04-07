BCE (NYSE:BCE) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.57

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.57 and last traded at $56.57, with a volume of 6268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.11.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCE. Argus upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.
The stock has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.08%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 799,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,005,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 9.3% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 851,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after acquiring an additional 72,301 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 56,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BCE by 46.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,292,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,761,000 after acquiring an additional 732,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 97.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BCE Company Profile (NYSE:BCE)
BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.
