Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Shares Down 7.7%

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.23. 19,562 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 816,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on BHIL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Roth Capital began coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benson Hill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56.
About Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL)
Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.
