Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Shares Down 7.7%

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.23. 19,562 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 816,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BHIL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Roth Capital began coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benson Hill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Benson Hill by 746.9% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883,979 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at $530,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Benson Hill during the 4th quarter worth $17,043,000. Tao Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,654,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,985,000. Institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

About Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.