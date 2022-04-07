Berenberg Bank Boosts Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Price Target to GBX 350

Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 350 ($4.59) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 340 ($4.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ten Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 327.14 ($4.29).

LON TEG opened at GBX 263 ($3.45) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 615.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 252.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 257.71. Ten Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of GBX 214.25 ($2.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 285.01 ($3.74). The company has a market cap of £179.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34.

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

