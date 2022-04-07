Berenberg Bank Increases Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Price Target to GBX 250

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.36) to GBX 250 ($3.28) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.21) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of LON:APF opened at GBX 180 ($2.36) on Tuesday. Anglo Pacific Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 119.41 ($1.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 192 ($2.52). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 153.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 139.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of £384.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.44.

In other Anglo Pacific Group news, insider Kevin Flynn sold 9,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.78), for a total transaction of £12,450.80 ($16,328.92). Also, insider Patrick Meier sold 28,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.28), for a total value of £48,761.76 ($63,949.85). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 755,656 shares of company stock valued at $109,434,128.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

