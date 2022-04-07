Berenberg Bank Increases Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Price Target to GBX 26

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 26 ($0.34) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 95.64% from the company’s previous close.

GGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

LON:GGP opened at GBX 13.29 ($0.17) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 15.12. The company has a market cap of £538.58 million and a P/E ratio of -66.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.21, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a current ratio of 11.76. Greatland Gold has a 52-week low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 25 ($0.33).

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

