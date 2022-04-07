Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.20

Berkeley Energia Limited (LON:BKY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.20 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 25.90 ($0.34). Berkeley Energia shares last traded at GBX 24 ($0.31), with a volume of 420,365 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 30.97, a current ratio of 30.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,657.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £106.99 million and a PE ratio of -9.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 15.20.
Berkeley Energia Company Profile (LON:BKY)
