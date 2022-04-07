Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) and PositiveID (OTCMKTS:PSID) Head-To-Head Contrast

PositiveID (OTCMKTS:PSID – Get Rating) and Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.8% of Berkeley Lights shares are held by institutional investors. 48.4% of PositiveID shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Berkeley Lights shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PositiveID and Berkeley Lights’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PositiveID N/A N/A N/A Berkeley Lights -84.00% -31.78% -24.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PositiveID and Berkeley Lights’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PositiveID N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Berkeley Lights $85.39 million 5.09 -$71.72 million ($1.07) -6.01

PositiveID has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Berkeley Lights.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PositiveID and Berkeley Lights, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PositiveID 0 0 0 0 N/A Berkeley Lights 1 3 2 0 2.17

Berkeley Lights has a consensus target price of $23.25, indicating a potential upside of 261.59%. Given Berkeley Lights’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Berkeley Lights is more favorable than PositiveID.

PositiveID Company Profile (Get Rating)

PositiveID Corporation, a life sciences and technology company, develops and sells molecular diagnostic systems for bio-threat detection and medical testing in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Molecular Diagnostics, Medical Devices, and Mobile Labs. The company develops microfluidic systems for the automated preparation and performance of biological assays to detect biological threats and analyze biological samples at the point of need. It has a portfolio of intellectual property related to sample preparation and rapid medical testing applications. The company's microfluidic bio-agent autonomous networked detector (M-BAND) technology is a bio-aerosol monitor with integrated systems for sample collection, processing, and detection modules. Its M-BAND technology analyzes air samples for the detection of pathogenic bacteria, viruses, and toxins for up to 30 days. The company's FireflyDX is an automated pathogen detection system for rapid diagnostics for clinical and point-of-need applications. Its FireflyDX system detects and identifies common pathogens and diseases, such as E. coli, methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, methicillin-susceptible staphylococcus aureus, clostridium difficile, Zika virus, Ebola virus, influenza, and others. In addition, PositiveID Corporation markets Caregiver, a non-contact clinical thermometer that measures forehead temperature in adults, children, and infants for hospitals, physicians' offices, medical clinics, nursing homes and other long-term care institutions, and acute care hospitals; and manufactures and sells specialty technology vehicles for mobile laboratory, command and communications applications, and mobile cellular systems. The company was formerly known as VeriChip Corporation and changed its name to PositiveID Corporation in November 2009. PositiveID Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. It serves in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. Berkeley Lights, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

