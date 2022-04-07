Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 4,353,454 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 4,353,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $152,022,613.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 4,391,884 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $159,996,334.12.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,086,590 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.94 per share, with a total value of $274,370,664.60.

On Monday, March 14th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 7,277,649 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.29 per share, with a total value of $402,381,213.21.

On Friday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,306,017 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.71 per share, with a total value of $133,080,241.07.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 24,136,074 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.46 per share, with a total value of $1,362,722,738.04.

On Friday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 33,997,865 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $1,803,926,716.90.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 14,988,287 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $725,133,325.06.

Shares of BRK-A stock opened at $517,002.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $492,918.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457,135.96.

Separately, Edward Jones lowered Berkshire Hathaway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

