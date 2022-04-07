Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 1,646 Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 117.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAJ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Canon by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Canon in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Canon by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Canon in the 3rd quarter worth about $539,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE:CAJ opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.83. Canon Inc. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Canon had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canon Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

