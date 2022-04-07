Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 2,140 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 339.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 49.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,585,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,553 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 8.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,223 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the third quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 71.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,108,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 1,845.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $253,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $810,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,073,472 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $31.54 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equitable from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.09.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

