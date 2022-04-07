Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CRH by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 665,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,105,000 after purchasing an additional 40,691 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the third quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the third quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRH opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average is $48.31. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.2266 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRH. Barclays raised shares of CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CRH from €54.00 ($59.34) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.15.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

