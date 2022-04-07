Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 81.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.
EQNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 300.00 to 340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.67 to $31.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.28.
Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.70%.
Equinor ASA Profile (Get Rating)
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
