Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 453.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,493,000 after acquiring an additional 105,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Discovery by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after purchasing an additional 494,378 shares in the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,980,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,089 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,728,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,210,000 after acquiring an additional 16,120 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,723,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,128,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discovery stock opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $45.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DISCA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

