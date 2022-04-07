Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Logitech International by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Logitech International stock opened at $71.34 on Thursday. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $67.36 and a 12-month high of $140.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.20.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.89.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

