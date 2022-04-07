Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,101,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,633,000 after buying an additional 1,613,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,871,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,730,000 after purchasing an additional 501,397 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,823 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 89.9% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,499,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,165 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,374,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,971,000 after purchasing an additional 60,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nomura cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $45.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 1.32. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $145.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Profile (Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

