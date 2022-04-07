Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 133,631 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCMP. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCMP opened at $177.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.88 and a beta of 1.18. CMC Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $198.60.

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $317.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.50 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMC Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.88.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

