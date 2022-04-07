Bessemer Group Inc. Takes $84,000 Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 41,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period.

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $49.24 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average of $52.08.

