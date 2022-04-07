BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Trading 10.6% Higher

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 87,585 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 90,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.81.

BetterLife Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BETRF)

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus.

