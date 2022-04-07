BHP Group (BHP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

BHP Group (NYSE: BHP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/5/2022 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,300 ($30.16) to GBX 2,500 ($32.79).

3/31/2022 – BHP Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2022 – BHP Group is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/10/2022 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,100 ($27.54) to GBX 2,300 ($30.16).

3/8/2022 – BHP Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/28/2022 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/23/2022 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,200 ($28.85) to GBX 2,300 ($30.16).

2/15/2022 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BHP Group’s underlying attributable profit from continuing operations surged 57% year over year to $9.7 billion in the first half of the fiscal year 2022 on higher prices and strong operational performance. BHP anticipates producing between 249 Mt and 259 Mt of iron ore in fiscal 2022. The mid-point of the range indicates in-line production from the prior year. BHP is expected to benefit from rising iron ore and copper prices. However, its unit cost guidance for fiscal 2022 is higher year over year owing to escalated input costs and COVID-19 costs. Nevertheless, the company will gain on its ongoing efforts to make operations more efficient through smart technology adoption across the entire value chain and focus on lowering debt. Exit of the petroleum business and investment in growth projects will aid growth for the company as well.”

2/9/2022 – BHP Group was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 2,185 ($28.66) price target on the stock.

NYSE:BHP opened at $77.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $82.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.15 and a 200-day moving average of $62.02.

Get BHP Group Limited alerts:

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 13.1%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.