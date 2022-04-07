BID (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF – Get Rating) were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.66 and last traded at $21.63. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average is $20.87.
About BID (OTCMKTS:BPPPF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BID (BPPPF)
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.