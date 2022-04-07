Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,576,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

BIO stock opened at $576.64 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $524.19 and a 12 month high of $832.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $588.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $679.26.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 145.28% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

BIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.