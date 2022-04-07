Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Up 3.5%

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $450.48 and last traded at $449.59. 3,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 196,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $434.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TECH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 87.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $417.72 and a 200 day moving average of $455.23.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,835,000 after purchasing an additional 42,097 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Bio-Techne by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Company Profile (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

