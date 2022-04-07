Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Biocept had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOC traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 122,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,909. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. Biocept has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Biocept alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIOC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Biocept in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biocept during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Biocept during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Biocept during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Biocept by 437.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 68,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Biocept Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.