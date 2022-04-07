Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Cut to $146.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.27.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $126.51 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $65.24 and a 52 week high of $151.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.41.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $190.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 441.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.62) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $1,096,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,178,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,391,000 after purchasing an additional 115,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,635,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,787,000 after acquiring an additional 28,207 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,049,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,319,000 after acquiring an additional 55,650 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,798,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,657,000 after buying an additional 80,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,069,000 after buying an additional 162,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

