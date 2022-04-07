BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Bank of America

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BTAI. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.83.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,508,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after buying an additional 488,513 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 45.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 417,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after buying an additional 129,758 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 391.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 94,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,928,000 after acquiring an additional 84,335 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 77,276 shares during the period. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

