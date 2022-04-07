BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Bank of America

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BTAI. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.43.
Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.83.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,508,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after buying an additional 488,513 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 45.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 417,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after buying an additional 129,758 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 391.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 94,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,928,000 after acquiring an additional 84,335 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 77,276 shares during the period. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI)
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.