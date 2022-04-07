Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.13

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 13750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRDS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bird Global in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bird Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,643,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Accel Leaders Fund II Associates L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,907,000. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,443,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

