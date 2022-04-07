BlackCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,096.00 (BLK)

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $2,096.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016295 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 97.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,294,385 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.