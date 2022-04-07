BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
NYSE:EGF opened at $10.90 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $13.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14.
