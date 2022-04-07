BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (FRA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 29th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

FRA opened at $13.01 on Thursday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

