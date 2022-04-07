BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of BKN stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 13.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 33.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 35,432 shares during the last quarter. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

