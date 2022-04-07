BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.76

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 2222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,593,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after buying an additional 89,385 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 87,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 54,966 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 690,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 127,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.