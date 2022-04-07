BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2022

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYNGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of MYN stock opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.50. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 8.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after buying an additional 45,466 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

See Also

Dividend History for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.