BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of MYN stock opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.50. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 8.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after buying an additional 45,466 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

